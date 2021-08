Star Trek: Beyond turns five today, and it isn’t the gem it should’ve been. Personally, Star Trek: Beyond is among the worst of the worst for Star Trek films that exist. To be clear, I’ve enjoyed a lot of Star Trek in my life. From the original series, all the way up to the Nu Trek that started in 2009 with the generically named “Star Trek” film. I’ve mentioned before that Into Darkness is one of my favorite movies, and while it’s not perfect, there’s enough there for to plant a flag on. It’s not the greatest, but I like it.