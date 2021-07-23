Fewer storms as we press through the weekend, Hot and steamy afternoons
Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Scattered downpours returned to the Gulf Coast Friday. Warm and steamy weather lies ahead along with a drop in the rain chance. Isolated downpours will continue to move south through the evening with most of the rain winding down after 9 PM. Scattered clouds will clear out with many Gulf Coast communities becoming mostly clear overnight. Lows will bottom out in the lower and middle 70s. Winds will stay light and out of the north.www.wkrg.com
Comments / 0