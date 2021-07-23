Cancel
2 Men Arrested After Catalytic Converter Theft In Yuba City

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
YUBA CITY (CBS13) — A pair of suspected catalytic converter thieves were arrested after a traffic stop in Yuba City early Friday morning.

The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to Glidden Lane after someone reported seeing a suspicious car parked in an orchard. Deputies soon spotted a car slowly leaving the area.

That car was then pulled over near the intersection of Highway 20 and Walton Avenue. Deputies reported seeing tools commonly used in catalytic converter thefts in plain view.

Further, deputies say surveillance video also linked the two people who were in the car – 28-year-old Cody Lee Durso and 35-year-old Jake Daniel Sutton – to a recent catalytic converter theft.

Deputies later found a catalytic converter in the suspects’ trunk.

Both Durso and Sutton were arrested and are now facing charges of theft, criminal conspiracy, vandalism, and possession of burglary tools.

CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

