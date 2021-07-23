Special Weather Statement issued for Androscoggin, Central Interior Cumberland, Coastal Cumberland by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-23 17:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-23 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Androscoggin; Central Interior Cumberland; Coastal Cumberland; Interior Cumberland Highlands; Interior York; Lincoln; Sagadahoc A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTH CENTRAL YORK SOUTHERN ANDROSCOGGIN...CUMBERLAND AND CENTRAL SAGADAHOC COUNTIES At 527 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Topsham to near Raymond. Movement was south at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Portland, Lewiston, Brunswick, Westbrook, Bath, Topsham, Naples, Cumberland, Gorham, Falmouth, Buxton, Freeport, Gray, Hollis, Georgetown, Raymond, Standish, Woolwich, Yarmouth and Lisbon. This includes the following highways Interstate 295 between mile markers 11 and 37. Interstate 95 between mile markers 52 and 73. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.alerts.weather.gov
