Flood Advisory issued for Palm Beach by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 16:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-24 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Palm Beach FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR EASTERN PALM BEACH COUNTY At 525 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy that 2 to 3 inches have fallen from the earlier thunderstorms. Another area of showers and thunderstorms have developed over West Palm Beach which will be moving southward into the Flood Advisory area. These showers and storms can produced another 1 to 2 inches of rainfall in the flood advisory area. Therefore, the Flood Advisory will continue for Eastern Palm Beach County until 6:15 PM EDT. Some locations that will experience flooding include West Palm Beach, Boynton Beach, Delray Beach, Wellington, Lake Worth, Palm Beach, Ocean Ridge, Greenacres, Palm Springs, Lantana, Atlantis, Haverhill, Cloud Lake, Gun Club Estates, Palm Beach International Airport, Royal Palm Estates, Lake Belvedere Estates, Village Of Golf, Downtown West Palm Beach and Lake Clarke Shores.