Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Miguel County, NM

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Highlands, Estancia Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-23 14:51:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-23 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Heavy rains will cause water to pond on roads and in low spots. Fast running water will quickly fill arroyos and ditches. Target Area: Central Highlands; Estancia Valley SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL TORRANCE COUNTY UNTIL 400 PM MDT At 325 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15 miles west of Encino, or 19 miles east of Estancia, moving west at 25 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Moriarty, Estancia and McIntosh. This includes the following highways Highway 285 between Mile Markers 231 and 239. Highway 60 between Mile Markers 225 and 248.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Estancia, NM
City
Encino, NM
County
San Miguel County, NM
County
Torrance County, NM
City
Moriarty, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Running Water
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

New mask guidelines trigger backlash

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) new mask guidance is spurring confusion and backlash as the country tries to respond to the shifting threat of the delta variant. Many public health experts called the CDC prudent for recommending that even fully vaccinated Americans should wear masks in indoor...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Simone Biles pulls out of floor competition

TOKYO — U.S. gymnastics superstar Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final floor event, USA Gymnastics said Sunday. That leaves Biles only one event left to possibly compete in — the balance beam contest on Tuesday. “Simone has withdrawn from the event final for floor and will make a decision...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Donald Trump's political organization builds war chest topping $100 million

(CNN) — Donald Trump's political organization entered July with nearly $102 million in cash reserves -- an unprecedented war chest at this stage in the election cycle for a former president, according to new figures. Trump's fundraising haul speaks to his continued ability to raise money from small-dollar donors online,...
House RentPosted by
CBS News

As eviction moratorium expires, here are the states where renters are most at risk

A nationwide moratorium on evictions is set to expire on Saturday, putting millions of people at risk of losing their homes. Housing advocates warn that a wave of evictions could be coming, with as many as 11 million people behind on their rent, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, a left-leaning think tank. The CBPP estimated that about 16% of U.S. households were behind on rent — double the pre-pandemic level.

Comments / 0

Community Policy