Special Weather Statement issued for Central Highlands, Estancia Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 14:51:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-23 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Heavy rains will cause water to pond on roads and in low spots. Fast running water will quickly fill arroyos and ditches. Target Area: Central Highlands; Estancia Valley SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL TORRANCE COUNTY UNTIL 400 PM MDT At 325 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15 miles west of Encino, or 19 miles east of Estancia, moving west at 25 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Moriarty, Estancia and McIntosh. This includes the following highways Highway 285 between Mile Markers 231 and 239. Highway 60 between Mile Markers 225 and 248.