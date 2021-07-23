Judge Sentences St. Louis Man for Maintaining Drug House
ST. LOUIS – United States District Court Judge Henry E. Autrey sentenced Farraad Johnson, 46, of St. Louis, Missouri, to a 36-month term of imprisonment on Wednesday. Johnson pleaded guilty in March to maintaining a drug-involved premises. Johnson admitted leasing, maintaining, and controlling a residence in the 1100 block of Edlor Drive in St. Louis so that drug dealers could store their cocaine (intended for distribution), firearms, and other drug trafficking-related items inside that Continue Readingwww.riverbender.com
Comments / 0