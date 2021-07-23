Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Louis, MO

Judge Sentences St. Louis Man for Maintaining Drug House

Posted by 
RiverBender.com
RiverBender.com
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ST. LOUIS – United States District Court Judge Henry E. Autrey sentenced Farraad Johnson, 46, of St. Louis, Missouri, to a 36-month term of imprisonment on Wednesday. Johnson pleaded guilty in March to maintaining a drug-involved premises. Johnson admitted leasing, maintaining, and controlling a residence in the 1100 block of Edlor Drive in St. Louis so that drug dealers could store their cocaine (intended for distribution), firearms, and other drug trafficking-related items inside that Continue Reading

www.riverbender.com

Comments / 0

RiverBender.com

RiverBender.com

Alton, IL
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and local news and sports from the riverbend in Alton Illinois.

 https://www.riverbender.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Saint Louis, MO Government
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firearms#Drug House#Drug Trafficking#District Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Manchester United F.C.
Related
Saint Louis County, MOPosted by
RiverBender.com

Col. Mary T. Barton Retires As St. Louis County Police Chief

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Friday, July 30, 2021, Colonel Mary T. Barton, St. Louis County Police Chief, announced her retirement after nearly 43 years of service as a commissioned police officer, with the past year spent as Chief of Police. Chief Barton began her law enforcement career after receiving her Bachelor's Degree in Criminal Justice from Southwest Texas State University. She joined the St. Louis County Police Department in October 1978 and has held numerous positions including, patrol (officer Continue Reading
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
RiverBender.com

Charges Issued for Murder 2nd Degree and Resisting Arrest by Flight

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Wednesday, July 28, 2021, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued warrants on suspect Christopher Dedios, 18 years of age, of the 9900 block of Meadow Avenue in St. Louis, for one count of Murder Second Degree (Flight from Perpetration of a Felony, a Person Dies) and one count of Resisting Arrest by Fleeing. The deceased has been identified as Alexi Hawkins, 15 years of age, of the 1700 block of Telegraph Road in St. Louis. Dedios is being held on Continue Reading
Alton, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Strong Warning Issued: Alton Police/U.S. Marshal's Office Make 13 Arrests Focused On Delivery/Distribution Of Illegal Drugs

ALTON - On Tuesday, July 27th, 2021, and Wednesday, July 28, 2021, the Alton Police Department Narcotics Unit, Criminal Investigation Division, and the Street Crimes Unit, and assisted by the U.S. Marshal’s Office, conducted a two-day operation that was focused on subjects who had been involved in the delivery/distribution of illegal drugs. The Alton Police Department said the investigations by the Alton Police Narcotics Unit started before this operation and had taken place after Officers/Detectives Continue Reading
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
RiverBender.com

On 100th Day In Office, Mayor Jones Takes Executive Action, Directs Nearly $3M In Local Funding To Protect St. Louisans From COVID-19, Evictions

ST. LOUIS - Today, Mayor Tishaura O. Jones joined St. Louis on the Air host Sarah Fenske to discuss her first 100 days in office as the first Black woman elected Mayor of the City of St. Louis. Following discussion of her vision for equitable development and budgetary accomplishments, Mayor Jones announced that her administration is taking action to get more vaccines in arms and connect families at risk of eviction to the resources they need to stay in their homes with a nearly $3 million allocation Continue Reading
Alton, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Alton Crash Victim Extricated, Taken To Local Hospital, Then Airlifted To St. Louis Hospital

ALTON - Alton Fire Department and Alton Police Department responded to a serious crash in the 1100 block of Milton Road in Alton on Thursday afternoon. A driver in one of the vehicles had to be extricated and was injured and taken to a local hospital. The injured person was then airlifted to a St. Louis hospital for further evaluation. Two vehicles were involved in the accident. The Alton Fire Department reported the crash victim was conscious after removal from the vehicle. Continue Reading

Comments / 0

Community Policy