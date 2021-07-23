Special Weather Statement issued for Anderson, Greater Pickens by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 17:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-23 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Gusty winds can blow down trees that are dead, or that have weakened root systems. Outdoor furniture and similar items can be tossed around if not anchored. Seek shelter indoors. Frequent lightning is occurring with this storm. If outdoors, try to get indoors or into a hard topped vehicle. Otherwise, stay away from open areas and isolated high objects such as trees. When indoors, stay away from windows and doors and avoid using wired electronic devices. Do not take a shower or bath. Try to unplug unnecessary appliances before the storm approaches. Target Area: Anderson; Greater Pickens A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WITH INTENSE LIGHTNING WILL IMPACT NORTH CENTRAL ANDERSON AND EAST CENTRAL PICKENS COUNTIES UNTIL 600 PM EDT At 527 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm with intense lightning near Easley, moving southeast at 10 mph. Locations to be impacted include Easley and Liberty. In addition to intense lightning, wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail will be possible in these areas.