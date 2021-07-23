Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dona Ana by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-23 15:26:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-23 16:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dona Ana The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico * Until 415 PM MDT. * At 326 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Fairacres, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Las Cruces, Dona Ana, Mesilla, Fairacres, Picacho, Northeast Las Cruces and Mesilla Valley Bosque State Park. This includes the following highways Interstate 10 in New Mexico between mile markers 130 and 141. Interstate 25 in New Mexico near mile marker 1, and between mile markers 3 and 11. Highway 70 in New Mexico between mile markers 150 and 152. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather#16 15 00
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Elko County, NVweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Elko by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-31 15:49:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-31 16:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Elko The National Weather Service in Elko has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Elko County in northeastern Nevada * Until 600 PM PDT. * At 403 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include South Fork.
Flathead County, MTweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Flathead, Mission Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 14:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-01 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Flathead, Mission Valleys WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph expected. Showers and thunderstorms will develop by this afternoon and will likely contain strong gusty winds. The winds may last from a few minutes up to an hour then subside. * WHERE...Flathead Lake, Flathead Valley, Mission Valley, and Polson. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 7 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Sudden wind shift on Flathead Lake or Lake Mary Ronan could endanger persons using smallcraft with large waves. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects like tents and trampolines. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Brief extreme fire growth may occur. A few storms may produce wind gusts over 50 mph.
Steuben County, NYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Steuben, Yates by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 09:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-01 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Steuben; Yates A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT WESTERN YATES AND NORTHERN STEUBEN COUNTIES At 1001 AM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Wayland, or near Dansville, moving east at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Additional thunderstorms were located between Avoca and Hornell, and may intensify as they move east. Locations impacted include Hornell, Bath, Urbana, Canisteo, Potter, Wayland, Middlesex, Howard, Pulteney and Wheeler. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Dona Ana by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-31 18:47:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-31 20:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: Dona Ana The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico Southern Sierra County in south central New Mexico * Until 1000 PM MDT. * At 657 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Salem, Derry and Garfield. Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 to 1 inch is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Northampton County, NCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-31 21:33:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-01 10:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northampton A LINE OF THUNDERSTORMS WITH HEAVY RAIN WILL AFFECT NORTH CENTRAL NORTHAMPTON...GREENSVILLE...SOUTHWESTERN SOUTHAMPTON AND SOUTHERN SUSSEX COUNTIES AND THE CITY OF EMPORIA At 928 AM EDT, thunderstorms with heavy rain were located along a line extending from near Purdy to Emporia to near Barley. Movement was east at 30 mph. Wind gusts of 40 mph and rainfall amounts of up to 1 inch are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Emporia, Courtland, Boykins, Dahlia, Purdy, Gaston, Jarratt, Seaboard, Newsoms, Green Plain, Radium, Barley, Claresville, Severn, Capron, Branchville, Grizzard, Yale, Pleasant Shade and Lumberton. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. Motorists should use extra caution in the vicinity of these storms. Be prepared for rapid changes in weather and road conditions. Heavy rain could cause ponding of water on roads, and possible minor flooding of ditches and poor drainage areas.
Sierra County, NMweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Dona Ana, Sierra by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-31 18:26:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-31 21:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: Dona Ana; Sierra The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico Southern Sierra County in south central New Mexico * Until 1000 PM MDT. * At 657 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Salem, Derry and Garfield. Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 to 1 inch is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Sierra County, NMweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Dona Ana, Sierra by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-31 20:11:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-31 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: Dona Ana; Sierra The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico Southern Sierra County in south central New Mexico * Until 1000 PM MDT. * At 657 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Salem, Derry and Garfield. Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 to 1 inch is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Sierra County, NMweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Dona Ana, Sierra by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-31 18:26:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-31 21:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: Dona Ana; Sierra The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico Southern Sierra County in south central New Mexico * Until 1000 PM MDT. * At 657 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Salem, Derry and Garfield. Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 to 1 inch is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Grafton County, NHweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Northern Grafton, Southern Grafton, Sullivan by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-02 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Northern Grafton; Southern Grafton; Sullivan .A quick-hitting wave of low pressure will cross New England tonight bringing rain and storms to the area. Total rainfall amounts between a half of an inch to 1.5 inches are expected for the upper Connecticut River Valley into the White and western Maine mountains. Locally higher amounts of 2 to 3 inches are possible in southeast-facing upslope regions, and where storms train through the same area repeatedly. Recent rains have left portions of western New Hampshire vulnerable to additional heavy rainfall, which may result in flash flooding. FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TONIGHT The National Weather Service in Gray has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for Portions of central and northern New Hampshire, including the following areas, in central New Hampshire, Sullivan. In northern New Hampshire, Northern Grafton and Southern Grafton. * From this afternoon through late tonight. * A wave of low pressure crosses New England tonight with showers and thunderstorms. Between a half and 1.5 inches of rain are expected, although localized amounts of 2-3 inches are possible with training cells and upslope enhancement.
Gunnison County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Upper Gunnison River Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-31 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-01 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Upper Gunnison River Valley FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include a portion of west central Colorado, including the following area, Upper Gunnison River Valley. * Until Midnight MDT tonight. * Monsoonal moisture remains entrenched over portions of west central Colorado. This will lead to multiple rounds of afternoon thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rainfall. Several areas have received heavy rainfall the past few days and additional amounts could lead to excess runoff and localized flash flooding. Rainfall amounts of a half to one inch in a short duration will exacerbate flooding concerns in the watch area.
Mora County, NMweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mora by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-31 12:53:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-31 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Runoff from rainfall will cause elevated water levels within vulnerable drainages in and downstream of the Luna fire burn area. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mora The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Luna burn scar in North Central Mora County in northeastern New Mexico * Until 400 PM MDT. * At 1253 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Luna Burn Scar. Between 0.75 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.25 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will impact Mora River. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Luna Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Luna Burn Scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Creek B008 Road, Forest Road 17, Boon County Road, Luna Canyon Road, Chacon, Holman, Cleveland, and Mora. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Jefferson County, NYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jefferson, Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 11:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-01 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT EAST CENTRAL JEFFERSON AND NORTHEASTERN LEWIS COUNTIES At 1113 AM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 7 miles east of Carthage, or 15 miles east of Fort Drum, moving east at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm, along with brief torrential downpours. Locations impacted include Belfort, Indian River, Natural Bridge, Harrisville, Diana and Soft Maple Reservoir. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.
Washington County, UTweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-31 20:07:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-31 22:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Dry washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Washington FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR EAST CENTRAL WASHINGTON COUNTY At 807 PM MDT, Doppler radar estimated the total rainfall across upper portions of North Creek and the upper Subway slot canyon region within Zion National Park ranged between 0.75 and 1.5 inches from earlier thunderstorms. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly within the Subway slot canyon and areas along North Creek downstream to its confluence with the Virgin River near the town of Virgin. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of slot canyons, creeks, and streams Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Western portions of Zion National Park and Virgin. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Columbia County, FLweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Columbia, Gilchrist, Suwannee by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 08:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-02 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Gilchrist; Suwannee The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River At Fort White affecting Gilchrist and Columbia Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates affecting Gilchrist, Columbia and Suwannee Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. The next statement will be issued Monday morning at 900 AM EDT. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates. * Until further notice. * At 7:00 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 18.3 feet. * Flood stage is 17.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.5 feet early Tuesday afternoon. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding begins on SW Santa Fe Drive south of Santa Fe Road in Columbia County. * Impact...At 16.3 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission begins enforcement of a no wake zone on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream of the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to the confluence with the Suwannee River and on the Ichetucknee River upstream to the US 27 bridge. * Impact...At 17.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences on Santa Fe Road in Columbia County and on River Run Road in Suwannee County. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, Water begins to flood River Run Road in Suwannee County. * Impact...At 18.8 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission expands the no wake zone restriction further upstream on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream on the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to one-half mile upstream of the State Road 47 bridge. * Impact...At 19.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences along the Ichetucknee River. * Impact...At 19.8 feet, Waters begins to affect homes in the Hollingsworth Bluff area at State Route 47. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, Access to homes on Santa Fe Road below SW Riverside Avenue becomes restricted in Columbia. Flooding begins on Santa Fe and Wilson Springs Road.
Duchesne County, UTweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Duchesne by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-31 16:19:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-31 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Duchesne The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Dollar Ridge burn scar in Southwestern Duchesne County in northern Utah * Until 715 PM MDT. * At 419 PM MDT, local law enforcement reported a debris flow moving through Pinnacles area and within the Promised Land Resort area. Flash flooding is ongoing. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Pinnacles area, Promised Land Resort, then downstream the Strawberry River to its terminus at Starvation Reservoir. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding downstream of the Dollar Ridge Burn Scar along the Strawberry River to its terminus at Starvation River. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Dollar Ridge Burn Scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Pinnacles, Promised Land Resort, and points downstream on the Strawberry River to Starvation Reservoir. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-30 15:36:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-07-31 18:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Fairbanks has expanded the * Flood Watch to include including the following area, Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys. * Through Monday evening. * A moisture laden low pressure system will move into the area spreading heavy rain to the Kobuk River Basin through Sunday. 2 to 6 inches of rainfall is expected in the Kobuk Basin.
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-31 15:31:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-31 19:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Gila The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Telegraph burn scar in Gila County in east central Arizona * Until 730 PM MST. * At 331 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Telegraph Burn Scar. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen over the Bloody Tanks Wash basin. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Telegraph Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Telegraph Burn Scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Globe, Miami, Claypool, Central Heights-Midland City, Top-Of-The-World and Inspiration. This includes the following highways AZ Route 188 between mile markers 214 and 216. US Highway 60 between mile markers 237 and 244...and near mile marker 245. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Huerfano County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Huerfano by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-31 19:36:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-31 20:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Huerfano The National Weather Service in Pueblo has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for South Central Huerfano County in southeastern Colorado * Until 845 PM MDT. * At 736 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Highway 12 near Big Branch Creek is closed due to burn scar flash flood debris. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Indian Creek, south Middle Creek, and Big Branch Creek. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Indian Creek on the southeastern Spring Burn Scar, southern Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Huerfano county and southeastern Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Costilla county. This includes the following high risk locations Sulphur Springs on Indian Creek and County Road 421 near Indian Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Washington County, IDweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 13:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-02 13:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Washington THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM MDT/2 AM PDT/ EARLY THIS MORNING FOR NORTHWESTERN PAYETTE, SOUTHWESTERN WASHINGTON AND NORTHEASTERN MALHEUR COUNTIES At 151 AM MDT /1251 AM PDT/, Doppler radar indicated moderate rainfall continuing over the advisory area. Heavy rainfall from previous thunderstorms will continue to cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1.0 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Ontario, Payette, Weiser, Fruitland, Annex, Presley Bridge, Mann Creek Reservoir, Bear Creek Summit, Midvale Hill and Henley Basin.
Huerfano County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Huerfano by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-31 16:46:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-31 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Huerfano The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for South Central Huerfano County in southeastern Colorado * Until 745 PM MDT. * At 446 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Indian Creek, south Middle Creek, and Big Branch Creek. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Indian Creek on the southeastern Spring Burn Scar, southern Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Huerfano county and southeastern Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Costilla county. This includes the following high risk locations Sulphur Springs on Indian Creek and County Road 421 near Indian Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy