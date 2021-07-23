Cancel
Dekalb County, GA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for DeKalb, Fulton by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-23 17:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-23 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. Target Area: DeKalb; Fulton The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern DeKalb County in north central Georgia Central Fulton County in north central Georgia * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 526 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Grant Park-Zoo Atlanta, or near Atlanta, moving southeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Atlanta, Decatur, Grant Park-Zoo Atlanta, Candler-Mcafee, Druid Hills, Belvedere Park, West End, Sweet Auburn, Turner Field, Kirkwood, Lakewood Park, Panthersville, East Lake, Gresham Park and Little Five Points. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

