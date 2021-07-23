Cancel
Ouray County, CO

Flood Advisory issued for Ouray by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-23 15:57:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Ouray The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Ouray County in southwestern Colorado * Until 630 PM MDT. * At 326 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Northeastern Ouray County

alerts.weather.gov

Ouray County, CO
Ouray, CO
Grand Junction, CO
Colorado Cars
