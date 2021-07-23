Cancel
Dallas, TX

Rangers option Nick Solak, promote Curtis Terry

By 105 3 The Fan Staff
105.3 The Fan
105.3 The Fan
 9 days ago

The Rangers have optioned second baseman Nick Solak to Triple-A Round Rock and have promoted outfielder Curtis Terry ahead of their series with the Houston Astros.

