Oakland, CA

New West Oakland program could be one of city’s first ‘co-governed’ homeless camps

By Natalie Orenstein
oaklandside.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleForty unhoused people could soon move into new tiny structures in West Oakland, at a “co-governed encampment” authorized by the City Council this week. The site would be one of the city’s first “co-governed” camps, where homeless residents and a service provider, in this case Housing Consortium of the East Bay, operate the location in a partnership. Because Oakland currently has no co-governed encampments, it is not yet clear how the new site will function, but the general idea is to empower residents of the camp to devise their own policies—around substance use at the site, guests, shared responsibilities like clean-up, and so forth—and to help manage the program.

oaklandside.org

Comments / 1

