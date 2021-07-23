Cancel
Maricopa County, AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-23 16:52:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-23 18:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maricopa FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE SEARS FIRE BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR MARICOPA COUNTY At 452 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Sears Fire Burn Scar. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Sears Fire Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Sears Fire Burn Scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of Maricopa County FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

