Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Koochiching, St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 16:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-23 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Koochiching; St. Louis The National Weather Service in Duluth MN has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Koochiching County in north central Minnesota Northwestern St. Louis County in northeastern Minnesota * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 428 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Rainy Lake West, to 6 miles south of International Falls, to near Littlefork, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Voyageurs National Park around 435 PM CDT. Rainy Lake West around 440 PM CDT. Rainy Lake East around 445 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Kabetogama and Kabetogama Lake. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH