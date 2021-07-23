Special Weather Statement issued for Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 14:34:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-23 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches, take shelter in a sturdy building. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN BOX ELDER COUNTY UNTIL 400 PM MDT At 326 PM MDT, National Weather Service Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm near Park Valley, or 27 miles south of Malta moving northeast at 25 mph. Penny to nickel size hail and wind gusts of 40 to 55 mph will be possible. Locations impacted include Park Valley, Curlew Junction, Rosette and Standrod. This includes Utah Route 30 between mile markers 40 and 60, and between mile markers 69 and 77.