Refugee, immigrant advocate among YWCA's grant recipients

MANKATO — Cecil Fountain picked up right where she left off when she returned to Mankato in 2020.

Originally from Sudan, Fountain’s work helping Mankato’s immigrant and refugee communities started around 2005 with the YWCA’s Walking in Two Worlds program.

After about four years with the nonprofit followed by a decade abroad, she came back to Mankato last year as VINE’s diversity program manager. She’s again working with immigrants and refugees in her current role, this time with older adults.

For her past and present work in the community, Fountain recently earned a grant from the YWCA at its Women of Distinction event this month.

Fountain was among four Black, Indigenous or women of color to receive $1,000 mission impact grants. The YWCA awarded them for their community work to eliminate racism, empower women, or promote peace, justice, dignity and freedom.

“For me it was like ‘Whoa, it’s a big deal,’” Fountain said of her reaction to the honor. “I was really surprised and I was very happy.”

Her fellow recipients include:

• Nichelle Shannon, a housing advocate for people experiencing homelessness.

•Sabrina Mercedes, founder of Safe Relations Space, a new community aid, wellness and empowerment center in Mankato.

•Indya Campbell, a Mankato West 2021 graduate who formed the student-led social justice organization known as Moving Our Futures Forward.

In announcing the grant awards, YWCA Adult Programming Coordinator Sophie Hoiseth stated all four are filling needs in the community.

“The women of color that the YWCA honored with these grants show a commitment to the work that they do in our community to eliminate racism and empower women,” she said. “Each one of them fills a great need in the Greater Mankato area and brings our community together in ways that end systemic forms of oppression.”

Fountain’s work to help refugees and immigrants have an easier adjustment to their new country is informed by her own experience coming to the U.S. She remembers thinking the transition might not be too hard considering she had a college degree and spoke English.

As she found out, it wasn’t so easy.

“I might’ve known the language,” she said. “I knew nothing about the culture.”

Her goal was to make the transition smoother for other new arrivals in Mankato. Walking in Two Worlds, which later evolved into the YWCA’s New American Families programming, helped her build up local resources for immigrant and refugee women.

Later she started Cecil’s Table, where immigrant and refugee women met with longtime Mankato residents to build relations.

“It was getting people around the table to talk about all different topics, and also help people from our community to get to know those immigrants and refugees so we’re not two isolated communities,” she said. “It was to create that sense of belonging that we’re all part of the Mankato community.”

Now at VINE, she helps older adults access medical care and other needed services. The job can involve interpreting, providing transportation, scheduling activities or delivering meals.

Her hope is the recognition she earned will help spread word about the need for such programs in Mankato. The recognition also felt special, she said, because one of the YWCA’s Women of Distinction honorees was once in the Walking in Two Worlds program.

Jamila Ibrahim and her restaurant, J’s Sambusa, earned the honor for providing free meals to the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“For me that was an even bigger honor, to see her honored as a woman of distinction,” Fountain said.