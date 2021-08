THORChain suffered another hack for $8M, exactly six days after the last hack on July 23. The team announced on their Twitter handle that it was a sophisticated attack on the Ether (ETH) router and the exploit was self-limited, hinting at a white hack episode – which means that it wasn’t a malicious entity who executed the hack, but rather someone who wanted to claim bounty merely the right away. THORChain team further said that the white hack hacker had requested 10% of the bounty likely around $800K.