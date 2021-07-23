Cancel
UPDATE 1-U.S. FTC asks for more time to file amended complaint in Facebook case

(Adds date, background on lawsuit)

July 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission asked a court on Friday for more time to file an amended complaint in its antitrust lawsuit against Facebook Inc.

The FTC asked the judge to extend his deadline for the complaint until Aug. 19.

Judge James Boasberg of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia said the FTC’s initial complaint failed to show that Facebook had monopoly power in the social networking market but said the FTC could file a new complaint by July 29.

The FTC’s court filing said that Facebook had agreed to an extension of the deadline. Facebook declined comment. (Reporting by Elizabeth Culliford and Diane Bartz; Editing by Leslie Adler and Grant McCool)

