Gilbert Burns targets October or November return – preferably against Leon Edwards

By Farah Hannoun, John Morgan
USA Today
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGilbert Burns has three names in mind for his next opponent, but one particular fighter stands out. Burns (19-4 MMA, 12-4 UFC) rebounded from his title-fight loss to Kamaru Usman in February with a unanimous decision win over Stephen Thompson earlier this month at UFC 264 and has been eyeing bouts with Leon Edwards, former title challenger Jorge Masvidal and fan-favorite Nate Diaz.

