Gilbert Burns targets October or November return – preferably against Leon Edwards

UFC welterweight Colby Covington trashed “loser” Leon Edwards after beating Nate Diaz, saying “there’s no honor in beating a guy like that.”. Edwards defeated Diaz via unanimous decision at UFC 263 in June, but while the Brit clearly won the first four rounds of the fight, most fans only remember the fifth round where Diaz rocked “Rocky” with a big punch and nearly finished him. In the end, Edwards was awarded the win and he is now officially on a top-10 fight unbeaten streak, which is why he believes he should be next in line to fight UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. However, Covington is confident that he is deserving of being next for the belt.