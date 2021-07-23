Gilbert Burns targets October or November return – preferably against Leon Edwards
Gilbert Burns has three names in mind for his next opponent, but one particular fighter stands out. Burns (19-4 MMA, 12-4 UFC) rebounded from his title-fight loss to Kamaru Usman in February with a unanimous decision win over Stephen Thompson earlier this month at UFC 264 and has been eyeing bouts with Leon Edwards, former title challenger Jorge Masvidal and fan-favorite Nate Diaz.mmajunkie.usatoday.com
Comments / 0