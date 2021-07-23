Ayesha Curry highlights life's little pleasures in new home goods store meets café, Sweet July

Ayesha Curry's community oasis, Sweet July, transports visitors into an airy shopping atmosphere with shelves full of thoughtfully curated home goods. The Oakland-based location invites guests to shop and relax with a craft coffee and Curry's signature bread pudding in hand.

The store's core message: find gratitude in life's little moments.

"Sweet July started off as a mantra to find those things that bring joy into your life," described Curry. "It's my call to action for people to figure out what makes your life sweet."

Intention is clearly behind every move at Sweet July, right down to the store's location in Oakland, California.

"We started our family here and it's a town that has always embraced us. I feel like Oakland deserves to have nice things," expressed Curry.

While visiting Sweet July, ABC7 News anchor Jobina Fortson immediately noticed the female authors and Black women-owned businesses on display.

"Absolutely," Curry replied. "We're extremely particular about the brands that we collaborate with or feature in the store.

Sweet July goes beyond the brick and mortar. It's a website, e-commerce, and even a quarterly magazine that's celebrating diversity, elevating emerging brands -- and the store basically brings those pages to life.

"Representation does matter," Curry said. "Sometimes it's just seeing a little bit of yourself in a situation you didn't know you could be a part of to give you that inspiration and push forward to know that you can."