Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati's 'hidden figure,' Gussie Wallace, dies at 101

By WCPO staff
Posted by 
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nnFX2_0b69fkT800

Without Gussie Wallace, the Apollo 11 astronauts might not have made it back to earth. This week, the Cincinnati area and the space community both were mourning her death.

"She did a lot of hard work," said Glenda Davis, Wallace's daughter, in 2019. "She came home tired many days."

Wallace worked for Avco in 1969, developing new technology for the first lunar module. Her team specifically worked on the digital uplink assembly, which she said helped make sure the lunar module could get from the moon's surface back to the orbiting spacecraft overhead.

Services will take place Saturday at the Greater Emanuel Apostolic Temple on Galbraith Road.

Watch WCPO's prior coverage of Wallace here:

Local woman was a "hidden figure" behind scenes of moon landing

Comments / 0

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
855K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Cincinnati, OH
Government
City
Cincinnati, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth#Uplink#Avco#Apollo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Cincinnati, OHWLWT 5

Watch: Cincinnati Zoo lions devour Skyline Chili — kind of

CINCINNATI — It's Skyline Time at the Cincinnati Zoo. The zoo delivered some fun enrichment items to lions John and Imani Thursday in celebration of National Chili Dog Day. A giant Skyline Chili cheese coney was presented to the lions, coupled with a hanging Skyline soda. John and Imani have...
Cincinnati, OHcincinnatimagazine.com

17 Curious Facts About Cincinnati’s Ravenous Appetite for Oysters

In the 1800s, Cincinnati diners consumed some 200,000 gallons of fresh oysters every season, shipped in the shell on ice from the east coast. That works out to something like 2.5 million oysters per year. The volume is remarkably consistent between reports in 1852 and in 1888. In the 1880s, 30 Cincinnati businesses either packed or served oysters.
Hamilton, OHJournal-News

Long-awaited Hamilton restaurant and bar Billy Yanks sets opening date

The long-awaited Billy Yanks burger restaurant with a bourbon bar, will open Friday, Aug. 13, general manager Jason Campbell confirmed to the Journal-News. The restaurant will do staff training, with dining only for family and friends, earlier that week. “We’re going to open up strong Friday the 13th,” said Campbell,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy