News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. The 2021-22 NHL season is gearing up with 32 teams set to participate in at least 82 games. NHL fans should therefore start looking for the best NHL hockey tickets. Whether fans support one group or the other, each game is sure going to be a firecracker of a match. However, purchasing the tickets at random is not an option. So, checking out the hockey schedule of various teams can be helpful. Being an early bird will allow fans to secure the best seats in the house for the most popular games. What more can a fan want than sit in a comfortable location and watch an exciting hockey game! If anyone is thinking about how to obtain the tickets for the best seats, they can keep reading and get an idea to find the tickets. An easy method for obtaining tickets is knowing the hockey tickets presale dates.