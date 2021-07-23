Cancel
WATCH: 'Inglewood Made: A Paul Pierce Story' Boston Celtics mini-documentary

By Justin Quinn
AP Photo/John Hayes

Boston Celtics legendary wing Paul Pierce grew up in the shadow of the L.A. Forum, and like most kids in his neighborhood, wanted to grow up to achieve glory in that West Coast mecca of basketball. He did, just not for the team he thought he would play for. Instead of a career suiting up for Boston’s biggest rival, the Los Angeles Lakers, he ended up wearing the green and white of the Celtics for 15 seasons, nearly his entire career.

Selected 10th overall by Boston in the 1998 NBA draft, Pierce won a banner with Boston in 2008, as well as a Finals MVP that same year, and countless honors, retiring with the team in 2017 after short stints with the Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards and Los Angeles Clippers.

The folks over at NBC Sports Boston put together an outstanding mini-documentary about his formative years as a player at Inglewood (California) High School onward in partnership with the Celtics, which includes interviews with some of the people who helped set The Truth on his path.

Watch the video embedded above to see it.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

