Tampa Bay Buccaneers place Jordan Whitehead on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers put safety Jordan Whitehead on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday.

Multiple outlets reported that Whitehead was not present during the Buccaneers’ trip to the White House on Tuesday or the team’s ring ceremony two days later.

Whitehead, 24, played a large role in leading Tampa Bay to glory last season before undergoing shoulder surgery after Super Bowl LV.

He sustained a shoulder injury in the third quarter of the Buccaneers’ 31-26 victory over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game on Jan. 24.

NFL will force teams to forfeit games if outbreak of COVID-19 happens among unvaccinated players

Whitehead started all 16 games during the regular season and recorded 74 tackles, two interceptions, two sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

He has 219 tackles, three interceptions, two sacks and two fumble recoveries in 45 career games (41 starts) since being selected by the Buccaneers in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

