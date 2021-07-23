Morgan County Schools to have full in-person learning for upcoming school year, masks to be optional

Students in Morgan County Schools will return to the classroom for the 2021-2022 school year, according to officials.

They said they were excited to welcome staff and students back to school, but also said some preventative safety measures would continue. They will continue physical distancing of at least 3 feet when possible, and buildings would continue to be regularly cleaned and disinfected.

Students, staff and parents will be allowed to choose whether they prefer to wear masks when going to class.

Students will also be grouped into cohorts whenever possible, and the number of visitors at schools will be limited. They will also be asked to complete a health screening questionnaire if they plan on visiting.

Schools will also help the Morgan County Health Department with contact tracing efforts, instead of handling it themselves.

Field trips will resume, but officials said they would consider bus spacing when taking out classrooms. Group assemblies will also be allowed, but the number of people attending them will be limited.

Student-athletes and their families will also be able to participate in athletic programs, following guidelines from the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association.

The first day of school in Morgan County will be on Wednesday, Aug. 5 from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.