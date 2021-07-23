Ames city assessor position left vacant once again after new hire resigns
Brenda Nelson has resigned as Ames City Assessor after accepting the post earlier this summer, the assessor's office confirmed Friday. Brenda Swaim, a supervisor with the city Assessor's Office, confirmed the resignation after an Iowa State Association of Assessors newsletter announcing her resignation was sent to the Tribune. In the newsletter, Nelson, who served as ISAA president, wrote she'll be moving to Omaha to be with her fiancé.www.amestrib.com
