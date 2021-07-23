Cancel
Russia Disconnected Itself From Global Internet in Tests

By Sarah Marquart
During June and July, Russia took a little time to unplug. The country purposefully disconnected itself from the global internet between June 15 and July 15, according to the RBC Daily. State communications regulator Roskomnadzor said the tests were aimed at improving the integrity, stability, and security of Russia's internet infrastructure, RBC reported.

ABOUT

Interesting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.

