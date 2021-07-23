Southeast Side residents sue city again over General Iron permit

A group of Southeast Side residents are trying again in court to stop a car-shredding operation from opening, claiming the business would be a public nuisance. The residents are suing the city and the company that acquired the Lincoln Park business General Iron in 2019, saying they will be subject to additional air pollution that threatens their health. They seek a permanent injunction that stops the city from issuing a final permit needed to operate the relocated and rebranded metal-shredding business at East 116th Street along the Calumet River.