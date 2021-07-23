Cancel
ComicBook Nation: Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins & Masters Of The Universe Review

By Kofi Outlaw
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this episode of the ComicBook Nation podcast, we review new movies Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins, as well as Kevin Smith’s Master of the Universe: Revelation reboot on Netflix, and DC’s big Batgirl casting!. There are several additional ways you can subscribe and/or listen to ComicBook Nation, which are...

Kevin Smith
Dave Bautista Weighs in on Scarlett Johansson Suing Disney: "Told 'Em They Should've Made a Drax Movie"

Marvel fans were in shock earlier this week when it was revealed that Scarlett Johansson had filed a lawsuit against The Walt Disney Company due to breach of contract in regards to the release of Black Widow, with her Avengers: Infinity War co-star Dave Bautista weighing in on the matter, joking that Marvel Studios should have given Drax a solo film instead of Natasha. Given that Johansson has been involved in the MCU for more than a decade, it came as a major surprise to fans to see the conflict with the studio, with Bautista's comment sure to ignite more speculation among fans about whether he's supporting his co-star or siding with the studio, potentially implying there wouldn't have been a lawsuit if they made a Drax movie.
MoviesComicBook

Loki Director Says Marvel Fans Should Recognize Mysterious Spaceship in the Finale

The opening scene of Loki Episode 6 included some of the most remarkable shots of the entire series, taking fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe on a trip around the multiverse. Including nods to a handful of previous Marvel properties, the sequence gave fans whiplash as the camera jerked audiences around from world to world and from timeline to timeline. With one shot in particular, fans are still buzzing over the presence of a mysterious spaceship.
MoviesComicBook

Jungle Cruise: The Rock Celebrates the Highest Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score of His Career

Jungle Cruise hit theatres and Disney+ Premier Access yesterday and sees Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock and Emily Blunt on an adventure that's based on Disneyland's Jungle Cruise ride. The new movie is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with a mediocre critics score, earning 63% from the reviewers. However, the film's audience score is a very impressive 93%. Yesterday, The Rock took to Twitter to celebrate the audience score and reveal it's the highest of his career.
B100

‘Snake Eyes’ Final Trailer Reveals the Origin of a G.I. Joe

It’s one of the most famous opening lines in all of English literature. The start of Herman Melville’s Moby-Dick, which as we all know begins with the iconic sentence “Call me ... Storm Shadow.”. That’s how that went, right? I never took American literature in college. But I’m pretty sure...
Moviesthecinemaholic.com

Where to Stream Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins?

Starring Henry Golding, Andrew Koji, and Úrsula Corberó, ‘Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins’ is a superhero movie directed by Robert Schwentke with Joe Shrapnel, Evan Spiliotopoulos, and Anna Waterhouse serving as the screenwriters. It revolves around a man named Snake Eyes, whose only purpose in life is to find his father’s murderer and to avenge his death. However, his relentless pursuit of the culprit ends up taking him to unexpected places that turn his life around. Curious to learn more about the film’s plot or where it can be streamed? You have come to the right place. Here’s everything you need to know.
Moviesmoviesinfocus.com

Trailer: SNAKE EYES: G.I. JOE ORIGINS Looks Like Marvel Crossed With John Wick

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins looks like it’s trying to cross-breed the Marvel playbook with John Wick. There’s no problem in that, I suppose – if you’re interested in that sort of thing. Slam-bam action, CGI augmented stunts and an attempt at some superficial gravitas. You know what to expect – and it ain’t going to be good.
CinemaBlend

Snake Eyes Reviews Have Dropped, Here's What Critics Are Saying About The G.I. Joe Origins Movie

Henry Golding’s next blockbuster is almost here! The actor, known for such films as Crazy Rich Asians and Last Christmas, stars as Snake Eyes in Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins (also known simply as Snake Eyes). In the superhero film (which serves as an origin story for the character) a mysterious lone fighter, known only as "Snake Eyes,” is welcomed into and trained by an ancient Japanese ninja clan called the Arashikage. But he finds his loyalties being tested when secrets from his past are revealed, as he eventually goes on the path to become the famous G.I. Joe hero. Along with Golding, the cast includes Andrew Koji, Úrsula Corberó, Samara Weaving, and Iko Uwais.
MoviesComicBook

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins' Rotten Tomatoes score is out - and it's not the strongest start for this attempt to reboot the G.I. Joe movie franchise. Snake Eyes currently holds a 48% on Rotten Tomatoes with twenty-five reviews having been submitted (at the time of writing this). It's not just an ominous sign that Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins holds a "rotten" score that doesn't crack 50% - it's the fact that this first wave of reviews is coming from the critics that got to see Snake Eyes early, and they still came away feeling like it's a mixed bag, at best.
MoviesComicBook

Snake Eyes Sets the Stage for a Much Bigger G.I. Joe Universe

A new G.I. Joe film universe is finally upon us, thanks to the release of Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins. The film hasn't been a huge hit with critics, and the box office results aren't incredibly, but the film does succeed in setting the stage for a brand new G.I. Joe movie franchise. While the film is a solo movie about Snake Eyes on the surface, it lays a lot of groundwork for the universe to come, provided Hasbro and Paramount choose to move forward with more projects. (WARNING: There are Snake Eyes spoilers ahead!)
MoviesSFGate

'Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins' Review: Henry Golding Rules in a G.I. Joe Movie as Sleek Ninja-Combat Dynasty Thriller

“Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins” is probably about as good a movie as you’re going to get that has the words “G.I. Joe” in the title. Maybe that’s because it seems to have very little to do with anyone’s conventional idea of G.I. Joe. It’s not a square-jawed, mildly jingoistic heavy-weapons combat orgy, like “G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra” (2009) or “G.I. Joe: Retaliation” (2013), the previous two installments in the Hasbro-inspired action franchise. It is, rather, a darkly atmospheric, sleekly scissor-limbed ninja combat orgy — a tale of vengeance and nobility and scheming set in Tokyo, where the title character (Henry Golding), a moody drifter who saw his father killed by shadowy forces, joins the Arashikage clan, a 600-year-old ninja dynasty, but only because he’s on an undercover mission of sabotage.
MoviesDeadline

‘Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins’ Review: Henry Golding Ramps Up The Action Figure & Revives Hasbro Franchise

Hasbro hit cinema screens with its G.I. Joe franchise in 2009, when Dennis Quaid and Channing Tatum starred in G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra, with Tatum returning as Duke opposite Dwayne Johnson in the 2013 sequel G.I. Joe: Retaliation. Now, eight years later, the series is back in a new way, spinning off the popular supporting character and badass ninja warrior Snake Eyes and giving him his own starring stand-alone origin story — not as a white guy as in the books but more properly an Asian character.
MoviesVulture

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins Is Nice to Look at, Sometimes

If we absolutely must have G.I. Joe movies, surely they shouldn’t be this joyless. Even those of us who were devotees of the toys (and cartoons and comics) as kids — and believe me, at the age of 11, I was probably the biggest G.I. Joe nut in all of Springfield, Virginia — haven’t exactly been clamoring for a film series based on the Hasbro property. Still, the 2009 Stephen Sommers picture was stupid fun, the kind of adventure you could imagine two 11-year-olds cooking up as they bashed their action figures around.
TV & VideosComicBook

Loki Director Says Kang Orchestrated Avengers: Endgame

You can blame it all on Kang. While the time-traveling Avengers villain technically didn't appear in Loki, the character he's a variant of — He Who Remains — was revealed to be the show's overarching villain, played by Lovecraft Country alumnus Jonathan Majors. As many of us expected, Loki ended up having long-lasting ramifications for the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, so much so, series director Kate Herron suggests it was Kang (or He Who Remains) as the one who's orchestrated every event we've seen to date, including the entirety of Avengers: Endgame.
Moviesimdb.com

‘Snake Eyes’ Review: Henry Golding’s ‘G.I. Joe’ Origin Story Is Fun Enough to Survive Unforgivably Bad Fight Scenes

Japan: Where undead Hollywood franchises go to get a new lease on life. It worked for “The Fast and the Furious” with “Tokyo Drift.” It worked for “X-Men” with “The Wolverine.” It even worked for “3 Ninjas” with “3 Ninjas: Kick Back,” at least so far as that movie paved the way for Hulk Hogan to star in “3 Ninjas: High Noon at Mega Mountain” a few years later. And now — to a surprising degree even despite that precedent — it works for “G.I. Joe” with “Snake Eyes,” a back-to-basics origin story which that was right on the brink of being forgotten.
MoviesEW.com

Snake Eyes review: Henry Golding's G.I. Joe reboot is another unnecessary origin story

What would G.I. Joe look like without white men, American flags, or even U.S. soldiers? Something like this, apparently. After two 21st-century films based on the beloved '80s toy franchise that pits a crack team of soldiers and spies against the global terrorist menace of Cobra (2009's G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra and 2013's G.I. Joe: Retaliation), the latest cinematic outing focuses on one Joe in particular: The silent assassin Snake Eyes, here played by Crazy Rich Asians heartthrob Henry Golding.
TV & VideosFlorida Star

Popcorn With Zenger: G.I. Joe A No-Show In ‘Snake Eyes’

There are two questions you must ask before watching “Snake Eyes”: Is “Snake Eyes” a good movie? Yes. Is “Snake Eyes” a good G.I.: Joe film? No. Hasbro’s G.I. Joe film adaptations have not had a good track record with fans of the uber-popular franchise. 2009’s “G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra” and 2013’s “G.I. Joe: Retaliation” were both panned […]

