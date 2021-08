Kansas City Chiefs are getting spicier than a ghost pepper with the NFL Season on the horizon. Should the Chiefs cut Frank Clark? Is signing Brian Poole the right choice to help the defense? Is Clyde Edwards-Helaire a good enough running back to stay with Patrick Mahomes and the powerhouse Chiefs offense? Will the Chiefs defense be better this NFL Season and is Patrick Mahomes a hall of famer? Chat Sports host Tom Downey answers all of those questions and more in today’s video. Subscribe to the Kansas City Chiefs Report for more Chiefs videos all offseason long: https://www.