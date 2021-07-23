Cancel
Masters Of The Universe Fans React To Revelation's Netflix Arrival

By Evan Valentine
ComicBook
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMasters of the Universe: Revelation is a soft reboot of the original series of He-Man And The Masters of the Universe that premiered in the 1980s, with the legendary nerdy director Kevin Smith bringing this new animated show to life, and fans took to social media to share their feelings about the arrival, both good and bad. With the series swinging for the fences when it comes to not only paying homage to the lore of the past when it comes to all things Eternia, it makes some big changes to the franchise that definitely has fans talking.

