If there are two artists who have flipped the child star trope on its head to become musical icons and lasting contributors to our culture, it's Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. So leave it to Miley to take the celebrity involvement in the #FreeBritney movement to the next level, turning her impossibly catchy, lasting hit "Party In The USA" into a free Britney anthem. Where other celebrities have posted gushy supportive captions to their social media, the ever subversive and re-inventing Miley went a step further.