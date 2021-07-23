A Look Ahead to Some Christmas Events

By now you have probably thought, is Shipley's Donuts ever going to open? We finally have that answer. I reached out to Shipley's corporate office and they advised me that Shipley's will open up this Thursday, July 22nd at 4:30 AM. Hours will be 4:30 AM- 8 PM. Shipley Do-Nuts’ is back in Victoria after ten years after an extensive remodel of the old Arby's building. The new doughnut shop at 2601 N. Navarro St. will be one of four franchise stores between Victoria and Houston. Who is ready for a hot glazed donut? Are you going to try Shipley's when it opens or are you gonna wait for the hype and lines to die down? Let us know in the Facebook comments of this story.