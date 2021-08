CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – COVID cases are up across the country, and as the Delta variant continues to spread, it doesn’t show any signs of slowing down. “At the end of June we were looking at how to unwind at Erlanger, some of our COVID policies, and try to get back to normal. And clearly that’s come to a screeching halt,” says Dr. Jay Sizemore, the Medical Director of Infection Prevention with Erlanger.