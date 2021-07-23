‘Jurassic Park’ Was Supposed To Have a Very Different Ending

Well, that’s one way to be immortalized. Thankfully though, Samuel L. Jackson has a lot of other credits to his name than Ray Arnold from Jurassic Park. In fact, this is perhaps one of the most laughable representations that any actor has ever received, but in a good way. The ill-fated Arnold was a character that people enjoyed in the movie after all. “Hold onto your butts” is still a favorite phrase of many people that Arnold was fond of saying, but his end was, well, anything but pleasant. It’s a little awkward to think that Mattel is pushing this, but it’s also kind of humorous as well. For as useful as Arnold was his end was never seen on screen since the only thing that people did get to see was his severed right forearm as it landed on Laura Dern’s shoulder in the movie, giving her a moment of relief before she saw the bloody stump and was menaced by the velociraptor that might have wanted its snack back. But this is definitely something worth laughing at despite the morbid nature of it since with nostalgia being such a big thing these days, this definitely hits all the right buttons.