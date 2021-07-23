Kevin Connolly’s Newborn Baby Hospitalized with COVID-19

Last month, “Entourage” star Kevin Connolly and his actress girlfriend Zulay Henao welcomed a baby girl, who they named Kennedy Cruz.

Weeks after her birth, Kevin revealed that she has contracted COVID-19. During an episode of “Victory The Podcast,” he shared, “It's been hard. It's hard when your kid is sick, you know? Because there's really nothing you can do. But she's doing great. It's just the congestion part, but the fever is down and we're all back on the road to recovery."

Connolly was vaccinated, but he still tested positive for COVID-19. He dealt with “brutal” symptoms, but it was “manageable.”

Luckily, Zulay has not tested positive for COVID-19 while taking care of Kevin and Kennedy.

In early June, Connolly announced his daughter’s arrival. He wrote on Instagram, “She has arrived!!! Kennedy Cruz Connolly ready to go for game 6!!!! Trying to explain that we need to win one of the next two games to move on is tough. She's only a week old!!' @zulay_henao Thanks for getting her ready for puck drop!!!"

Zulay also shared photos of their baby in the delivery room. She gushed, “The purest love you can imagine, nothing compares. The realest answer I can give to hopefully answer all of your questions/dm's: Life gives you exactly what you need every step of the way! Big cheers & amen to that! Thank you Kennedy, bringing you into this world has been the biggest honor of my life! Thank you @mrkevinconnolly @zumarste3 @lina_marcella_henao for holding me up every step of the way ❤️."