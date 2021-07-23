Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Kevin Connolly’s Newborn Baby Hospitalized with COVID-19

Posted by 
extratv
extratv
 8 days ago

Last month, “Entourage” star Kevin Connolly and his actress girlfriend Zulay Henao welcomed a baby girl, who they named Kennedy Cruz.

Weeks after her birth, Kevin revealed that she has contracted COVID-19. During an episode of “Victory The Podcast,” he shared, “It's been hard. It's hard when your kid is sick, you know? Because there's really nothing you can do. But she's doing great. It's just the congestion part, but the fever is down and we're all back on the road to recovery."

Connolly was vaccinated, but he still tested positive for COVID-19. He dealt with “brutal” symptoms, but it was “manageable.”

Luckily, Zulay has not tested positive for COVID-19 while taking care of Kevin and Kennedy.

In early June, Connolly announced his daughter’s arrival. He wrote on Instagram, “She has arrived!!! Kennedy Cruz Connolly ready to go for game 6!!!! Trying to explain that we need to win one of the next two games to move on is tough. She's only a week old!!' @zulay_henao Thanks for getting her ready for puck drop!!!"

Zulay also shared photos of their baby in the delivery room. She gushed, “The purest love you can imagine, nothing compares. The realest answer I can give to hopefully answer all of your questions/dm's: Life gives you exactly what you need every step of the way! Big cheers & amen to that! Thank you Kennedy, bringing you into this world has been the biggest honor of my life! Thank you @mrkevinconnolly @zumarste3 @lina_marcella_henao for holding me up every step of the way ❤️."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06EY2g_0b69YmC700

Comments / 65

extratv

extratv

41K+
Followers
2K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Extra has the hottest celebrity and entertainment news, photos, gossip, scandals, videos, games, music, movies, television, star sightings and more!

 https://extratv.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zulay Henao
Person
Kevin Connolly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Newborn Baby Hospitalized
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesElite Daily

Halsey Gave Birth & The Baby's Name Is Really Rare

Congratulations are in order for Halsey! On Monday, July 19, the star announced she welcomed her first child with screenwriter Alev Aydin. Yes, you read that right. Halsey gave birth and the baby's name is everything. The singer revealed the exciting news on Instagram by sharing a black and white...
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

Cristiano Ronaldo's sister rushed to hospital due to COVID complications

Cristiano Ronaldo's influencer sister, Katia Aveiro, has been hospitalised with pneumonia as a result of COVID-19. The 43-year-old former singer posted on social media to reveal that after an initial mildly symptomatic episode with the virus, her condition has only deteriorated since. She is currently being treated in her native...
CelebritiesPeople

Shawn Johnson Says Daughter, 21 Months, Has 'Bad' Ear Infection, Isolating Away from Newborn Baby

Shawn Johnson East says her 21-month-old daughter is isolating away from her newborn baby brother while getting over a "bad" ear infection. The Olympic gymnast gave birth to her second child, a son, on Monday, July 19, and on her Instagram Story Wednesday, she shared that daughter Drew Hazel had contracted an ear infection and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which is a common respiratory virus that typically causes cold-like symptoms, according to the CDC.
Medford, NYNewsday

LI actor Kevin Connolly's infant daughter still fighting COVID-19

Medford-raised former "Entourage" star Kevin Connolly says he has recovered from COVID-19 but that his infant daughter Kennedy still has the disease. Connolly, 47, told hosts Doug Ellin and "Entourage" cast mate Kevin Dillon Friday on "Victory: The Podcast" that he is fully vaccinated but that due to the more-contagious delta variant of the novel coronavirus, "I got sick." However, he added, "I have zero doubt in my mind that this vaccine saved me a great deal, because the symptoms, while brutal, were manageable. I'm past it now, but without that vaccine, I will want no part of that delta variant."
CelebritiesPage Six

Wentworth Miller reveals autism diagnosis in moving Instagram post

Wentworth Miller has revealed that he has autism. The “Prison Break” star posted a blank white square on Instagram Tuesday, alongside a lengthy caption explaining that he received a formal diagnosis of autism a year ago. Calling it “a long, flawed process in need of updating,” Miller, 49, admitted that...
CelebritiesPosted by
extratv

“The Bachelor” Alum Lesley Murphy Details Her Baby Daughter’s ER Scare

Over the weekend, “The Bachelor” alum Lesley Murphy’s daughter Nora, 4 months, was faced with quite an ER scare!. On Saturday, Murphy shared on Instagram, “We went to our pediatrician’s office at 4 p.m. yesterday b/c she was having the same symptoms as her last ear infection. Both ears were clear, RSV test came back negative, but she did have a sore throat. Around 9 p.m. she started developing this really loud barking cough. By midnight, her breathing seemed slightly shallow but figured that was just the congestion building. At 2 a.m. she woke up gasping for air.”
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Look at the first photos of Ana, Pampita’s newborn baby

The model also talked about the first moments with her daughter. This Thursday, July 22, Pampita Ardohain shocked show business after giving birth to Ana, her first daughter with Roberto García Moritán. And through a phone call to your show Pampita Online, the model told how the first moments together...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
extratv

Actor Daniel Mickelson Dead at 23

“Mani” actor Daniel Mickelson has died at the age of 23. A cause of death has not been revealed. On Monday, Mickelson’s sister Meredith broke the sad news on her Instagram Story, writing, “My heart is shattered & to write this feels so wrong and i don’t even know what to say. Yesterday i lost my brother, best friend & the other half of my heart. There wasn’t a person i loved more on this earth. theres no words that can do him justice that i could write. to know him was to love him. he was the happiest brightest smiley most sunshine human to exist and I’m so happy God chose me to be his sister for his whole amazing life.”
CelebritiesMovieWeb

Ruby Rose Hospitalized After Hours-Long Search for an ER That Would Admit Her

Ruby Rose has revealed the scary moment that she believed she would not be able to find a hospital that would admit her following complications for a recent surgery. The Former Batwoman actress detailed the uncertain and traumatizing time she had in a post on her Instagram account on Tuesday. While she did not go into details of the surgery that caused the issues, she described it as, "I just wanted to sort out some live stuff and some health stuff and some house stuff and all the good things." She went on to say that the surgery itself had gone fine, but there was a subsequent issue that arose and needed ER attention.

Comments / 65

Community Policy