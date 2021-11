The Miami Dolphins have, in recent years, extended players that probably shouldn’t have been but there are players that should be cornerstones for this team’s future. Xavien Howard was the highest paid corner back only two seasons ago but when the Dolphins made Byron Jones the highest paid CB, Howard took offense to that. So much so he threatened to hold out, then held out as long as he could, likely faked or at least over emphasized an injury, demanded a trade, threatened to quit, and got more money to make the highest paid CB on the Dolphins roster.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO