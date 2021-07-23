Cancel
Ohio State

Five Previously Injured Defensive Players Will Be Ready to Go for Ohio State’s Preseason Camp, Which Begins Aug. 3

By Colin Hass-Hill
Eleven Warriors
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS – The reinforcements are coming. A slew of players who sat out at least a portion, if not all 15 practices, of spring camp with injuries will be back in time for Ohio State beginning preseason camp on Aug. 3, head coach Ryan Day said during his hour-long session on Friday afternoon. Among those who previously dealt with injury bouts but will be good to go when camp opens are cornerbacks Cameron Brown and Sevyn Banks, linebacker Dallas Gant, safety Kourt Williams and defensive tackle Haskell Garrett.

