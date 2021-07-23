Cancel
Rio Arriba County, NM

Flash Flood Warning issued for Rio Arriba by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-23 16:54:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-23 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Rio Arriba The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Central Rio Arriba County in north central New Mexico * Until 700 PM MDT. * At 454 PM MDT, While rainfall has ended over the warned area, a threat of flash flooding is still expected to continue as runoff from previous storms persists. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen earlier between Tierra Amarilla, El Vado and Canjillon. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some additional locations that will experience flash flooding include El Vado Lake State Park, Cebolla, Ghost Ranch and La Puente. This includes the following recreation areas Canjilon Creek Campground, El Rito Campground, Rio Chama Campground, Trout Lakes Campground, Echo Amphitheater and El Vado Lake State Park. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

