Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hillsborough, Merrimack, Rockingham by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-23 17:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-23 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hillsborough; Merrimack; Rockingham THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN ROCKINGHAM CENTRAL HILLSBOROUGH AND SOUTHEASTERN MERRIMACK COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 530 PM EDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Gray Maine.alerts.weather.gov
