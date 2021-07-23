Special Weather Statement issued for Glades by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 16:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-23 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This activity was also developing in an environment favorable for the formation of funnel clouds. Stay tuned to NOAA weather radio and local media for additional updates and possible warnings. Persons participating in outdoor activities should seek sturdy shelter until this storm passes. Open shelters found in parks, beaches, or golf courses offer no protection from the dangers of lightning. Target Area: Glades SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR GLADES COUNTY UNTIL 630 PM EDT * At 524 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm near Brighton Seminole Reservation, or near Lakeport, moving southeast at 5 mph. * Nickel size hail, excessive cloud-to-ground lightning, funnel clouds, and winds in excess of 45 mph possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Moore Haven, Lakeport, Brighton Seminole Reservation and Indian Prairie Canal Mouth.