Special Weather Statement issued for Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-23 13:05:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-23 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coconino Plateau; Yavapai County Mountains; Yavapai County Valleys and Basins SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR YAVAPAI COUNTY SOUTH OF ASH FORK UNTIL 300 PM MST At 223 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles south of Ash Fork, or 24 miles north of Chino Valley, moving south at 20 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of Yavapai and Coconino Counties including Highway 89 south of Ash Fork.alerts.weather.gov
