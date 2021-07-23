Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coconino County, AZ

Special Weather Statement issued for Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-23 13:05:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-23 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coconino Plateau; Yavapai County Mountains; Yavapai County Valleys and Basins SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR YAVAPAI COUNTY SOUTH OF ASH FORK UNTIL 300 PM MST At 223 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles south of Ash Fork, or 24 miles north of Chino Valley, moving south at 20 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of Yavapai and Coconino Counties including Highway 89 south of Ash Fork.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ash Fork, AZ
County
Coconino County, AZ
County
Yavapai County, AZ
City
Chino Valley, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountains#Special Weather Statement#Plateau#13 05 00#Doppler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Simone Biles pulls out of floor competition

TOKYO — U.S. gymnastics superstar Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final floor event, USA Gymnastics said Sunday. That leaves Biles only one event left to possibly compete in — the balance beam contest on Tuesday. “Simone has withdrawn from the event final for floor and will make a decision...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

New mask guidelines trigger backlash

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) new mask guidance is spurring confusion and backlash as the country tries to respond to the shifting threat of the delta variant. Many public health experts called the CDC prudent for recommending that even fully vaccinated Americans should wear masks in indoor...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Donald Trump's political organization builds war chest topping $100 million

(CNN) — Donald Trump's political organization entered July with nearly $102 million in cash reserves -- an unprecedented war chest at this stage in the election cycle for a former president, according to new figures. Trump's fundraising haul speaks to his continued ability to raise money from small-dollar donors online,...
House RentPosted by
CBS News

As eviction moratorium expires, here are the states where renters are most at risk

A nationwide moratorium on evictions is set to expire on Saturday, putting millions of people at risk of losing their homes. Housing advocates warn that a wave of evictions could be coming, with as many as 11 million people behind on their rent, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, a left-leaning think tank. The CBPP estimated that about 16% of U.S. households were behind on rent — double the pre-pandemic level.

Comments / 0

Community Policy