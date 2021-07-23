Cancel
NFL

Report: Cowboys are expected to sign Malik Hooker if he passes physical

By Charean Williams
NBC Sports
 8 days ago

The Cowboys hosted safeties Damontae Kazee and Malik Hooker on visits in March. They signed Kazee. Hooker remains unsigned despite interest from several teams, including the Dolphins and Steelers, but the Cowboys have circled back. He visited the Cowboys for a second time, and if “everything checks out physically,” Hooker...

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

