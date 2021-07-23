Cancel
Every Breath You Take Review

By Liam Macleod
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the title might imply Every Breath You Take is a psychological thriller about a stalker. It’s clearly been made in the same aesthetic vein as The Woman in the Window or Gone Girl, all elegant glass houses in affluent, but isolated regions of North America. Doing its job with suitable aplomb but never really pushing the boat out in terms of story and character.

Comments / 0

Community Policy