Gaston County, NC

Ringworm outbreak among cats partially shuts down Gaston Co. police’s animal shelter

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
 8 days ago
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Gaston County police’s animal shelter has partially closed after a ringworm outbreak among their cats, officials said.

For a 21-day period, the shelter will not adopt or intake any cats. The cats already at the shelter will be isolated and medically treated for the virus during that time, officials said.

Shelter officials collaborated with the state’s agriculture department to reach the decision.

“Gaston County Police Animal Care and Enforcement appreciates your assistance, understanding and we apologize for any inconveniences this places on our community,” officials said in a release.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Charlotte, NC
