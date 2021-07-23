Residents forced out of Vista Shadow Mountain, city watching for squatters, fire hazards

TUSLA, Okla. — Residents have until 5 p.m. today to move out of their home at Vista Shadow Mountain apartments.

Tonight, the gate will be locked. But city officials still have to monitor the complex for fire hazards and squatters.

Tulsa city council member Lori Decter-Wright says the complex needs to hire their own security to keep the property secured. She says businesses and neighbors in the area are concerned about squatters moving in.

The city says Vista Shadow Mountain has had its certification of occupancy revoked. To get that back, the complex needs to hire professionals to complete estimates. The complex will then need to present the findings and reapply. The complex has started cosmetic work like painting, but remolding permits have not been applied for yet.

Some residents still need financial help following the closure. You can find more information about donations and volunteering here.

©2021 Cox Media Group