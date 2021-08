If I understand the position of some individuals whose concerns are labeled as conservative, right, or far-right, they believe minority rights have displaced non-minority rights. Women’s rights are undermining men’s rights. The poor (often minorities or undocumented) are held in place by the availability of handouts that replace the income from individual work. I believe that they are reasonable, but not correct, in adopting that position. Our angry public conversations about our Constitutional rights do nothing to address legitimate concerns.