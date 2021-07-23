Roku, Snap & Facebook Break Out As Stock Markets Keep Cruising
Three tech stocks — Snap Inc., Roku and Facebook — posted especially strong gains as broader markets staged a more modest rally to close the week on a high note. A stellar earnings report after the close of trading on Thursday propelled Snap up 24% to a new record high of $77.97. Trading volume was more than five times its normal level. Investors took the frenzy as a validating sign for other social media firms. Facebook stock hit record territory, gaining more than 5% to close at $369.79. Twitter also perked up 3% to $71.69 and Pinterest popped 6%.deadline.com
