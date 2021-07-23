FTC Seeks More Time To Amend Antitrust Complaint Against Facebook

Here’s the latest news from the technology industry, which is coming under increasing global scrutiny. As U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen aims to get European countries to support a broader international business tax deal, the European Union is postponing intentions for a common digital tax in the region, CNBC reported. The news comes as the White House has been heading up international talks that would make multinationals pay tax in every location where they run, with a 15 percent levy at the least. As CNBC reported, the U.S. “has been cool” on the concept of a digital tax in the region, as it is concerned that it will unfairly single out U.S. companies.