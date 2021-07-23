FTC Seeks More Time To Amend Antitrust Complaint Against Facebook
The Federal Trade Commission is asking a federal judge to extend by three weeks the deadline for reformulating an antitrust complaint against Facebook. “The requested extension will provide sufficient time for plaintiff to complete internal agency processes with respect to filing an amended complaint,” the FTC wrote in papers filed Friday with U.S. District Court Judge James Boasberg in Washington, D.C.www.mediapost.com
